Family of Minneapolis man looks for answers in deadly hit-and-run

Approaching the intersection where their brother and father was critically injured for the first time, Andre Stewart's loved ones are overcome with emotion.

"Devastating. Unbelievable. Heartbreaking to our whole entire family. We have a hole in our family that can't even be filled anymore," said Stewart's sister, Leah Anderson.

Family members say Stewart was on his way home from playing basketball around 9:30 p.m. on July 29 when his scooter was struck by an SUV at the corner of 22nd and Fremont Avenue North.

Surveillance video from a nearby church captured the crash on camera.

Stewart was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, but he died from his injuries a few days later.

"In disbelief. Shocked, Overwhelmed. I don't even know what to feel and nor does my family," said Anderson.

Stewart's family says to make matters worse, the three people in the SUV ran from the scene without stopping to help the man they'd just hit.

So far, police haven't made any arrests in Stewart's death.

"If it was their family member, they would probably feel the same way that we feel," said Anderson.

Stewart's loved ones say he was a pillar of the community, who worked for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and was dedicated to his family and his church.

They hope the people who hit him are ultimately held responsible for taking him away from them.

"We need to get justice and for people to drive safe, and for people to have more care for human beings in life," said Anderson.

Stewart's family plans to hold a balloon release for him on Sunday at the corner where the accident happened.

His funeral will be held next Thursday.

In the meantime, Minneapolis police say this is an open and active investigation.