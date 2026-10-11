Minneapolis fire crews battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building

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The Brief Minneapolis firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a building on Franklin Avenue. Videos from the scene show flames shooting from a commercial building in Minneapolis. Crews are still working to battle the blaze.



Minneapolis fire crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire at a building on East Franklin Avenue on Sunday.

Three-alarm fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis fire crews responded to a fire near the corner of East Franklin Avenue and 13th Avenue South.

Videos posted online and shared with FOX 9 show flames shooting from the building and large plumes of smoke rising from the building.

What they're saying:

Officials said fire crews were forced to evacuate the building due to heat and flames as the fire raged, and two firefighters were injured during the battle. They are being treated at the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said Sunday evening that the roof was beginning to collapse. The building appears to be a former dollar store.

Firefighters also said there were reports of "potentially unhoused" people fleeing the building as the fire began.