Man found fatally shot in crashed car outside a Minneapolis apartment building

A man was found fatally shot inside a crashed car outside a north Minneapolis apartment building Saturday night. This marks the first homicide in the city since February.

Fatal shooting on West River Road North

What we know:

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of West River Road North around 10:15 p.m.

A man in his 20s was found inside a crashed car fatally shot. The car had crashed into an apartment building's garage entrance.

Evidence of gunfire was found in the apartment's parking lot, police said.

No arrests have been made.

This is the first homicide in Minneapolis since Feb. 15, and the first shooting death in the city since Feb. 7.

What we don't know:

What led up to the fatal shooting is currently unknown, but police are investigating.

No suspect information was shared by police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

What they're saying:

"It is very concerning for a shooting death to occur just outside of a large apartment building that had many occupants present at the time of the shooting," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "We are asking anyone with information about this killing to share that information with our investigators. We must all stand up against this kind of violence."