Minneapolis declares snow emergency after Saturday storm

A three-day snow emergency has been declared in Minneapolis after the season's first major snowstorm on Saturday.

Officials are asking the public to follow parking rules to help crews plow more than 1,000 miles of streets.

Minneapolis snow emergency

What they're saying:

The city announced that the following rules will be in effect for the next three days:

9 p.m., Nov. 30 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1 (Day 1) Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 (Day 2) Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 (Day 3)Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

Tracking Minnesota weather

What you can do:

