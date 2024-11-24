Minneapolis crash injures 2 police officers

The Brief Two Minneapolis police officers were injured after a crash. Police say the officers were driving with lights and siren activated when the crash happened. The crash involved a security vehicle, but its driver was not injured.



Two Minneapolis police officers were taken to the hospital after their squad vehicle was involved in a crash with a security vehicle.

What we know

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 9th Street South around 8:30 p.m.

The crash happened when the two officers were traveling in the squad vehicle with lights and siren activated, according to law enforcement officials.

Police say "a collision occurred" between the squad vehicle and a security vehicle.

The driver of the security vehicle was not injured.

The two officers were then taken to the hospital for injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Law enforcement officials say the incident is being investigated by Minneapolis Traffic Investigations.

What we don't know

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.