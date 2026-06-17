Minneapolis council moves closer to legalizing sex venues banned since 1988

The Brief Minneapolis is considering changes that could eventually legalize sex at bathhouses, reversing a 1988 ban. City council members heard from residents, mostly from the LGBTQ community, during public hearings this week. The proposal has passed two committees and will go to a full council vote next week, but it is still in the early stages.



Minneapolis is taking early steps toward possibly legalizing sex at bathhouses, decades after a ban was put in place during the AIDS crisis in 1988.

City council hears from residents on bathhouse ordinance

What we know:

The process to legalize sex in commercial bathhouses is just beginning in Minneapolis, with small changes being discussed around zoning and language to create a legal pathway. The city council is hearing from residents as part of this process, with two public hearings held this week.

Bathhouses and sex at these venues were legal in Minneapolis until the AIDS crisis led to a ban in 1988. Now, some community members and council members want to repeal that ban. Those who spoke at the hearings were mostly from the LGBTQ community, which has traditionally used these spaces.

The backstory:

Supporters argue that legalizing bathhouses would create a safe space for consensual sex, with condoms, educational materials and resources available.

Council member LaTrisha Vetaw of Ward 4 emphasized that this does not mean bathhouses will start opening immediately, saying, "there’s not gonna be a bathhouse on every block. I think that’s the narrative that’s been created on every block. It’s not like you get a bathhouse, you get a bathhouse, you get a bathhouse like everywhere. Cause that’s the fear that’s happening in my community too. I wanna bath house but not on the corner where the school is."

Jay Orne, a Ward 9 resident who works in HIV prevention research, spoke in support of the ordinance.

"This ordinance will strengthen our public health system. Public health has evolved dramatically since the bathhouse bans which were issued in raids, fear and shame around HIV. Together with new strategies like prep and you equals you … have in place," said Orne.

The discussions are still in the early stages, and there is a long way to go before any commercial space would legally allow sex.

Committee votes and next steps

What they're saying:

The proposal passed committee Wednesday with a 4-3 vote, and passed Thursday’s Health and Safety Committee 6-1.

The only no vote Thursday came from Council member Michael Rainville of Ward 3, who said, "I still have a lot of questions on this and I look forward to the conversations before I make my mind up."

The next step is a full city council vote next week, but this is just one of many steps before any changes would take effect.

Local perspective:

The effort to repeal the ban is being led by members of the LGBTQ community and some council members who see it as an opportunity to provide safer spaces and updated public health strategies. The discussion has also raised concerns among some residents about where bathhouses could be located and how they would be regulated. The item is not a final decision on legalizing sex in bathhouses but rather a step in a longer process that will involve further council action and community input.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the process will take or what specific regulations will be put in place if the ordinance eventually passes. Details about where bathhouses could be located and how they would be monitored have not been finalized.