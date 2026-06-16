Minneapolis bathhouse ordinances move forward, head toward full council vote

The Brief Minneapolis city officials are considering changes to city code that could allow bathhouses where consenting adults engage in sexual activity. The proposals will be discussed in a public hearing Wednesday and could go before the full city council on June 23. Mayor Jacob Frey will decide whether to sign or veto the ordinances if they pass the council.



A set of ordinances to the Minneapolis city code that could pave the way for city officials to legalize venues such as bathhouses – where consenting adults can engage in sexual activity legally – moved a step closer toward approval on Tuesday and will now head to a full council vote for approval.

Minneapolis bathhouses

What we know:

The Minneapolis Business, Housing & Zoning Committee forwarded without recommendation a series of proposed ordinance changes that wouldn’t outright promote the new enterprise, but instead lay the framework for how the city would handle the zoning, health and sanitation, and offenses associated with them.

Council members Michael Rainville, Pearl Warren and Elizabeth Shaffer voted against their approval, while Jamal Osman, Aurin Chowdhury, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai voted in favor.

What they're saying:

Prior to voting in favor of the proposals to move forward, council member Jason Chavez, who proclaimed to be the only LGBTQ+ community member of the council, noted that the ordinance prohibiting them was rooted in homophobia.

What's next:

The proposals will now hear public testimony during a Public Health, Safety & Equity hearing on Wednesday, before heading to the full city council at its next meeting on June 23. A vote could come at that meeting or a following one.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would either approve the changes or present a veto to council members at that point.