Highway 61 crash in White Bear Township leaves drivers seriously injured, 1 arrested for DWI

The Brief Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 61 in White Bear Township early Saturday morning. One of the drivers, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Authorities said the woman was released from custody to the hospital but will be facing charges for DWI—criminal vehicular operation.



A crash on Highway 61 in White Bear Township left both drivers seriously injured, with one of them being arrested for DWI.

Crash on Highway 61

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on northbound Highway 61.

Authorities say that a person driving a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on the highway and a woman driving a Toyota RAV4 was heading southbound when the crash happened near Aspen Lane.

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The 25-yer-old woman driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of DWI, law enforcement said.

Authorities released the woman from custody to the hospital. They said she will be facing charges for DWI—criminal vehicular operation pending blood test results.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of both drivers are not known.