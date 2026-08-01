Minnesota wildfires: Over 64,000 acres burning as crews continue to battle multiple fires

The Brief The July Lightning Incident has burned 64,029 acres with 1,009 personnel working the fires. Evacuations, closures and fire restrictions remain in effect across several counties. Residents are urged to avoid restricted areas, follow all advisories and keep drones and boats away from firefighting operations.



Fire crews are making progress on several wildfires sparked by lightning, but evacuations, closures and restrictions remain in place as officials work to keep people safe.

Evacuations, closures and ongoing fire restrictions across the region

What we know:

The July Lightning Incident has burned 64,029 acres in Minnesota, with 1,009 personnel assigned. The Little Knife Fire is at 4,958 acres with 130 personnel working the scene. Many counties near the fires remain under burn bans or other fire restrictions.

Evacuation and closure status is changing as crews make progress. Residents and property owners are encouraged to check their county’s interactive evacuation maps for the latest updates on exact locations and evacuation levels.

Most counties in the affected areas have burn bans or fire restrictions in place. Temporary flight restrictions are also active over portions of the fires, and a permanent restriction remains over the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Superior National Forest updates and recreation access

Local perspective:

Portions of the Superior National Forest have eased some fire restrictions, now allowing campfires in certain developed recreation sites and designated rustic campgrounds within Forest Service metal fire rings.

Visitors are reminded to check for the latest information before heading out, as conditions and access can change quickly. Adhering to all closures and restrictions is critical for both visitor and firefighter safety.

Fire crews continue to redirect resources to the largest fires, thinning vegetation along the Echo Trail to create shaded fuel breaks and working containment lines.

Wildfire status and firefighting operations

By the numbers:

Camp Fire: 4,357 acres, 69% contained, located 5 miles north of Winton. Crews are building containment lines and responding to hot spots.

Sioux Fire: 12,591 acres, 42% contained, north of the Echo Trail and east of Jeanette Campground. Aircraft are dropping water and crews are scouting for new containment line opportunities.

Little Knife Fire: 4,958 acres, 75% contained, originated in Ontario and crossed into the U.S. on July 15. Firefighters are patrolling, using drones to find heat pockets and securing the fire line.

Bear Trap (Bear Trap and Dark Fires): 37,844 acres total (29,774 in the U.S.), 38% contained, south of Lac La Croix. Crews are building lines and preparing to extract hotshot teams.

Thumb Fire: 17,258 acres total (16,912 in the U.S.), 57% contained, located 6 miles south of Gakijiwanong Anishnaabe Nation, Canada. Firefighters are scouting for aerial support and containment options.

Chub Fire: 424 acres, 96% contained, north of Chub Lake, southwest of Crane Lake. Crews are patrolling and extinguishing isolated hot spots.

Persistent cloud cover has kept fire behavior moderate, but as conditions dry, smoldering fires from earlier lightning strikes may resurface. Winds are shifting out of the north at 10 to 15 miles an hour, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Residents are asked to support firefighting efforts by following all evacuations, closures and fire restrictions, avoiding drone flights and keeping boats off waters where firefighting aircraft are operating.