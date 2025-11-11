article

The Brief Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman says he was carjacked off East Lake Street on Monday. Osman was sitting in his car in the area of Lake and Portland Ave. when he says he was robbed. Osman wasn't hurt and thanked police for their quick response.



Council member carjacked

What we know:

Council member Osman said he was parked in his car in the area of East Lake Street and Portland Avenue around 8 p.m., making a call to his sister, when he was robbed.

Osman says he wasn't hurt during the confrontation and adds he was told the suspects were involved in a separate carjacking earlier that evening.

What they're saying:

After the attack, Osman shared a statement online.

"Minneapolis Police responded quickly to the incident. I want to thank them — and also Chief O'Hara and Mayor Frey - for reaching out and checking in tonight," Osman wrote. "I want to assure neighbors that I'm okay. This incident is another reminder of the work ahead to keep all of our communities safe."

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has reached out to Minneapolis police to learn more about the crime and if any arrests have been made. We're told they plan to release more details on the carjacking later on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

The carjacking comes nearly a week after Osman easily won re-election to his seat in Ward 6. Osman defeated challenger Mohamoud Hassan to earn a second term on the council.