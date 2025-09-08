Minneapolis council holding meeting over property owner who refuses to clear encampment

The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey called for a special meeting of the Minneapolis City Council to determine potential legal action against a property owner who refuses to clear an encampment on the corner of East Lake and 28th Avenue South. The property owner, Hamoudi Sabri, is currently facing approximately $15,000 in fines and late fees. The city council is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.



The Minneapolis City Council is slated to hold a special meeting on Monday as the city weighs taking legal action against a property owner who refuses to clear an encampment along East Lake Street.

East Lake Street encampment

The backstory:

FOX 9 previously reported the city had declared Hamoudi Sabri's private property at the corner of East Lake and 28th Avenue South a public health nuisance.

As many as 45 people have been living at the site, FOX 9 is told. On Aug. 26, the city sent crews to clean up the site but were refused access to the property.

Dig deeper:

The city says the public health notices issued against the encampment stem from a number of problems, including drug paraphernalia, solid waste and debris, a lack of clean water or sanitation facilities, open fires, hazardous junk and debris, and unsafe structures at the encampment.

The city also says about a third of the people who hang out at the encampment during the day aren't homeless and do not regularly sleep there.

Sabri is facing approximately $15,000 in citations and fines related to the encampment.

Council meeting on Monday

What's next:

Mayor Frey called the special council meeting to discuss potential litigation against Sabri. The meeting was initially scheduled for Aug. 27, but was rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 8.

Council members will likely go into closed session for the meeting, so it's unclear if there will be any public discussion about the encampment. FOX 9 will stream what it can in the player at the top of the page.

Owner blasts Minneapolis

What they're saying:

Speaking with the media on Aug. 26, Sabri said he was pushing back against the city because he feels the city's policy on homelessness isn't working.

The other side:

In statements from previous weeks, city officials pointed out that homelessness countywide is down 33% since 2020. The city's Homeless Response Team has also been on site at the encampment most days since the encampment formed offering shelter and other services.

In a statement on Aug. 26, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said:

"From the start, the City has approached this encampment with an eye for both compassion and safety. Our homeless response teams have been on site nearly every day, offering shelter, services, and support to those living there.

"Despite repeated outreach, many individuals have not accepted those offers—and the situation has now escalated into a health and safety risk. The encampment sits on private property directly next to homes, businesses, and a school preparing to welcome students back in a matter of days.

"Because the property owner has refused to take responsibility despite clear public health concerns, Mayor Frey is convening the City Council to consider legal options to ensure the safety of residents, students, and people at the encampment."

Previously speaking with FOX 9, Minneapolis Health Commissioner Damon Chaplin explained the nuisance designation the city issued was about the potential health hazards connected to the encampment.

"It just means that there's an overwhelming amount of filth in the area that is being generated by this particular site that is harmful to the community," said Chaplin about the nuisance designation. "The uncleanliness, the refuge, the garbage, the needles – that's primarily for us what we are trying to abate."