Minneapolis council considers setting $25 minimum price for e-cigarettes

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council is proposing an ordinance that raises the price of e-cigarettes to $25. According to the city, the average minimum price is $8.99. That would nearly triple the price. The goal is to curb teens and young adults from vaping.



It could soon cost you a lot more to buy e-cigarettes in the City of Minneapolis. It’s a measure the City Council could act on as early as next week. The price hike could be significant.

Minneapolis City Council proposes ordinance hiking e-cig prices

What we know:

According to the city, the current minimum price for a single disposable e-cigarette is $8.99. The city is looking to raise it by nearly triple to $25, a $16 difference. Keep in mind, you have to be 21 to buy one from any shop in Minnesota.

Council proposal: New tobacco shops can't be within 200 feet of K-12 schools

Local perspective:

Another change as part of this proposed vape ordinance would restrict new shops that sell tobacco from being located within 300 feet of a K-12 school. That doesn’t include current shops. So, if you’re an owner near a school, you can still have your license renewed without distance limitations.

Mixed reaction

What they're saying:

During a committee hearing last month, many people came out in support of this ordinance. Meanwhile, some people think the price hike wouldn't make a difference. And some shop owners think the ordinance needs to be reworked.

"This is due to the language of the definition, which includes, quote, any component part of an electronic delivery device. End Quote. It's obviously absurd that any store would have to set a minimum price for a USB cord at $25," said Jesse Griffith, co-owner of Happy Thoughts Manufacturing.

"I honestly don't think it's going to impact how much younger people have access to it. If younger people want to find a way, they will find the funds to do so," said Minneapolis resident Frankie Frank.

What's next:

The Minneapolis City Council could vote on this ordinance as soon as Thursday.