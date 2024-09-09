Minneapolis council committee approves ShotSpotter extension

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council's Administration and Enterprise Oversight Committee approved a contract extension with SoundThinking for ShotSpotter through March 2026, with a coverage expansion of 0.6 square miles. The original proposal suggested extending the contract through March 2027 and expanding coverage by two square miles but was scaled back to allow for a more moderate expansion and continued evaluation. ShotSpotter's effectiveness has been questioned, with critics citing its low impact on arrests and concerns over false reports and the negative impact on communities of color. The full city council will consider the extension on September 19.



A Minneapolis council committee voted Monday to extend its contract with the company that owns ShotSpotter – a technology that helps police detect gunshots fired in the city.

What do we know?

Minneapolis City Council's Administration and Enterprise Oversight Committee approved an extension with SoundThinking to continue its contract through March 2026, expanding the coverage zone by 0.6 square miles.

The action approved on Monday is a pared-down proposal. The original proposal would have extended the ShotSpotter contract through March 2027 and expanded coverage by two square miles.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The original proposal for ShotSpotter expansion in Minneapolis. (City of Minneapolis) From: Supplied

What are they saying?

Speaking during the committee meeting, Council Member Jeremiah Ellison explained that council members opted to move forward with a more "moderate" expansion as they continue "increased evaluation" of the tech.

"Instead of turning this into a binary decision, where you are either for the technology or against the technology," explained Ellison. "Council Member Wonsley – I was able to participate in some of these conversations as well – sat down with staff and basically tried to see: Is there a pathway to unanimous consent throughout the council."

"It felt like a good way to lean into this evaluation but also get some answers, and change direction based on that information sooner than later," added Ellison.

Context

ShotSpotter is used by dozens of cities nationwide. It uses acoustic sensors to detect and locate gunshots. Police say the tech gives them an advantage in responding to and dealing with emergencies.

The City of Minneapolis currently pays $233,172 annually for the ShotSpotter service. That averages out to $38,862.14 per square mile. In a memo to the council, a city staff member warned a shorter contract could cost the city more moving forward if it chooses to extend ShotSpotter in the future.

"This average price is well below SoundThinking’s current price point of $75,000 per square mile," the memo reads. "If the City chooses an end date of March 21, 2026 and the City subsequently chooses to extend the contract in the future, the price per square mile will be at SoundThinking’s current price of $75,000 and would result in an increase of $216, 827.20 annually over what the City pays today."

Criticisms

The usefulness of ShotSpotter has been debated. A FOX 9 review found that ShotSpotter rarely helps Minneapolis police make an arrest. Out of about 8,500 activations between Jan. 2020 and Sept. 2021, only 32 activations led to an arrest. In 2019, the City of St. Paul opted not to pay for the technology after a proposal from the police department.

The ALCU has also argued that the tech is prone to false reports, wasting police resources, and negatively impacting communities of color.

What's next?

The contract extension still needs approval from the full city council. It is scheduled to be heard by the council on Sept. 19.