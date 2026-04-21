Minneapolis community safety ambassadors hope to ‘revitalize Uptown’

The Brief Minneapolis is focusing on safety to revitalize the Uptown neighborhood, starting with increased police presence and new community safety ambassadors. Police and community leaders report fewer drug complaints and improved perceptions of safety. A new group of community safety ambassadors will launch in November, and city leaders say there is still more work to do.



Uptown is getting a fresh push for safety and community support as city leaders and residents work to change the area’s reputation.

Efforts to address crime and livability in uptown

What we know:

In recent years, the Uptown area has struggled with illegal drugs, livability issues and businesses leaving, but city leaders say efforts are underway to turn things around.

Minneapolis police have put a bigger focus on uptown, especially since the end of 2025, when the Fifth Precinct started a directed patrol unit to tackle livability problems.

Uptown’s new community safety ambassadors

Why you should care:

Starting in November, Uptown will have a new group of community safety ambassadors who will provide safety escorts, wellness checks, help people file police reports, connect people with resources and offer first aid.

According to city data, most of the interactions on Lake Street and Franklin Avenue, where ambassadors are already working, are business checks. A recent survey shows residents and businesses believe the program is successful.

"People typically tend to trust us and like us and just want us to be around. They typically just appreciate us," says Willie White, a community safety ambassador.

Community leaders say there is still a lot of work ahead, but many people are on board to help Uptown move forward.

While narcotics calls were way up for 2026, so far in April there has been just one call. City leaders and residents hope that downward trend continues.

What they're saying:

"We continue to welcome community's input to work towards shared goals, ensuring that every resident, business owner and visitor to Minneapolis is supported, heard and feels safe. That is our commitment," says Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette said,

"We need to be stepping up, to be honest about it, to do something about it, to provide the support for people who need it. And, yes, also make sure that we're enforcing the law. That's part of the comeback that we're going to see in Uptown. and so compassion means meeting people where they're at, but it doesn't mean that anything goes," says Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"In Uptown in April, complaints related to narcotics activity have decreased dramatically. We're also seeing fewer repeat individuals. That tells us that these strategies, this collective work for residents, business owners and all of our partners, is having an impact," says Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara.

"Over the last few months, we have seen a visible improvement in uptown. We're excited to continue to change the narrative. To help perception match reality, which is that Uptown is a safe area," says Kevin Norman of the Uptown United community group.