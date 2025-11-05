Minneapolis City Council results: Pearll Warren wins race for Ward 5

The Brief Pearll Warren has won the race for the Ward 5 seat on the Minneapolis City Council. With no candidate earning a majority in round one on Election Night, ranked-choice votes were tabulated on Wednesday. Warren finished with 2,437 votes and 48.4 percent of the vote, ahead of Ethrophic Burnettt with 1,723 votes.



Pearll Warren has won the race for the open Ward 5 seat on the Minneapolis City Council after ranked-choice votes were counted on Wednesday.

What we know:

After round one, Warren led Ethrophic Burnett by 471 votes, 1,888 to 1,417. Miles G Wilson followed in third place with 715 votes and Anndrea Young held the fourth spot with 586 votes.

Because none of the six candidates on the ballot earned a majority of the first-round vote on Election Night, the contest went to additional rounds of ranked-choice votes. Those results were counted Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The Ward 5 seat is being left vacant by Jeremiah Ellison, who opted not to run for re-election after accepting a fellowship from Harvard.

Big picture view:

The defeat of Katie Cashman in Ward 7 cut into the veto-proof majority held by the progressive bloc on the council, which has been at odds with Mayor Jacob Frey.

Burnett was thought to align more with the progressive majority on the council and had been endorsed by Ellison and Rep. Ilhan Omar. Warren was backed by All of Minneapolis, the local political organization that supports Mayor Frey and Elizabeth Shaffer – the Ward 7 candidate who defeated Cashman.

Despite Warren's win, the council's progressive bloc retained a seven-vote majority, but will no longer have the votes to override a Frey veto by themselves.

Local perspective:

Ward 5 covers parts of northern Minneapolis stretching from the North Loop to the Jordan and Hawthorne neighborhoods.

Minneapolis City Council races

You can find results for the Minneapolis City Council races below.

Wards 1-7:

Wards 8-13:

Find more on these races here.