Minneapolis city council members air frustrations about crime spike, police response

Minneapolis City Council members aired their frustrations Tuesday about a spike in crime across the city that has shootings at a five-year high and the city's police chief acknowledging that criminals feel "emboldened."

Monday, a 17-year-old was murdered in Minneapolis--the second in three weeks. There have been 55 homicides this year, which surpassed the 48 from all of 2019. Already this year, 400 people have been shot in the city, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told council members.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addresses the Minneapolis City Council during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

“If we just stayed status quo right now, we will end this year with numbers that are absolutely unconscionable,” Arradondo said.

The violence comes at a tense time for relations between the council and Minneapolis Police. A "dismantle the police" movement endorsed by a majority of council members has stalled, and Council Member Phillipe Cunningham on Tuesday said he was disappointed that some of his colleagues who had called for abolishing MPD a few months ago after Floyd's death are now calling for more resources.

Multiple council members raised concerns about MPD's response to the crime spike. They told Arradondo that constituents are hearing police that they won’t respond to property crimes or enforce laws in certain areas of the city without more resources.

“My constituents are looking at me saying, what is MPD doing?” Cunningham said.

Advertisement

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins described lawlessness in the area around 38th and Chicago, the site of George Floyd’s deadly arrest. Some residents have reported having to pay extortion money to get out of their own alleys and hearing from cops it's a "no-go zone" for police response, Jenkins told Arradondo.

Arradondo said about 100 cops have left his agency in 2020, more than double the 40-45 normal separations in a given year. And he acknowledged that the number may rise because of the number of cops making disability claims.

FOX 9 has previously reported that 150 officers were making disability claims. A spokesman for the city could not immediately say how many of those have left the department versus those who have returned to work.

Yet Arradondo pushed back on a narrative that there aren't enough cops to respond to crime. Arradondo said he's reorganized MPD to maintain patrol staff strength at 535.

Monday's homicide victim

The teenager who was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Monday was an intern for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson's campaign, a campaign aide said.

The 17-year-old was not doing campaign activities when the shooting happened.

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community," the campaign said in a statement to FOX 9.