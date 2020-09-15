Teen killed in Minneapolis shooting was intern for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson

article

A teenager who was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Monday was an intern for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson's campaign, a campaign aide said. The 17-year-old was not doing campaign activities when the shooting happened.

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community," the campaign said in a statement to FOX 9.

Johnson is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District in the November general election.

According to a Minneapolis Police spokesperson, Monday's shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North at 4:27 p.m.

Two people were shot in the incident. The 17-year-old was transported to North Memorial Hospital in grave condition, but died from their injuries after 5 p.m. The second victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

The suspects in the shooting fled prior to the arrival of police. No arrests have been made.