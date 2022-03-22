Minneapolis City Council committee votes on police union contract

A committee of the Minneapolis City Council is set to vote today on the city's first contract with the police union since the murder of George Floyd.

The $9 million agreement, which is 135 pages long, is the product of months of negotiations and runs through the end of the year. It includes pay raises for officers and 7,000 incentive payments for both new officers and veterans who remain on the force through the end of the year.

Public criticism has focused on the lack of changes to the discipline section, with some arguing that it needed modifications to make it easier for the city to discipline or fire officers, and a clause requiring the city to inform officers of the name of anyone requesting their personnel files.