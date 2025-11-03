Minneapolis Catholic churchgoers targeted again by bandits

The Brief For the second time in two weeks, thieves targeted worshipers at St. Joan of Arc in Minneapolis. A group of three suspects attempted to steal car keys from two victims at the church's Sunday mass. The would-be robbers were unsuccessful but able to run away before officers arrived.



Worshipers at a Minneapolis Catholic Church were again targeted by a group of would-be robbers for the second time in two weeks.

St. Joan of Arc robbery

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to reports of an assault around 6:20 p.m. during Saturday night mass at St. Joan of Arc on 3rd Avenue South in the Regina neighborhood.

At the scene, police spoke with two people who had been attacked by a group of three people. The suspects attempted to take their keys but were unsuccessful. A man reported the would-be robbers also kicked him during the altercation, but neither victim required medical treatment.

The suspects were able to run away before police arrived.

The backstory:

The robbery attempt comes about two weeks after a group robbed two men outside the church during Sunday morning mass at St. Joan of Arc.

On Oct. 19, police said two men leaving the church were confronted by a group of seven to eight men who jumped out of two vehicles and attacked the victims.

Both victims suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Local perspective:

After the robbery attempt, police stayed at the church for the remainder of Saturday's mass and officers provided extra security on Sunday.