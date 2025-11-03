Minneapolis Catholic churchgoers targeted again by bandits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Worshipers at a Minneapolis Catholic Church were again targeted by a group of would-be robbers for the second time in two weeks.
St. Joan of Arc robbery
What we know:
Minneapolis police responded to reports of an assault around 6:20 p.m. during Saturday night mass at St. Joan of Arc on 3rd Avenue South in the Regina neighborhood.
At the scene, police spoke with two people who had been attacked by a group of three people. The suspects attempted to take their keys but were unsuccessful. A man reported the would-be robbers also kicked him during the altercation, but neither victim required medical treatment.
The suspects were able to run away before police arrived.
The backstory:
The robbery attempt comes about two weeks after a group robbed two men outside the church during Sunday morning mass at St. Joan of Arc.
On Oct. 19, police said two men leaving the church were confronted by a group of seven to eight men who jumped out of two vehicles and attacked the victims.
Both victims suffered minor injuries during the attack.
Local perspective:
After the robbery attempt, police stayed at the church for the remainder of Saturday's mass and officers provided extra security on Sunday.