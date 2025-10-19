Men leaving Minneapolis Catholic church attacked, robbed by mob

The Brief Two men leaving a Minneapolis church on Sunday morning were attacked by a group of up to eight men. The mob pushed one man to the ground and robbed him. The other man was injured while trying to dodge objects that the group threw at him.



Two men walking out of a Minneapolis Catholic church on Sunday morning were attacked and robbed by a group of as many as eight men, police say.

Minneapolis church robbery

What we know:

Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a robbery outside St. Joan of Arc Catholic church. The church is located on 3rd Avenue South near East 46th Street in the Regina neighborhood. Morning mass at the church is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. and was likely underway when the attack happened.

Officers learned two men were walking from the church when a group of seven to eight men jumped out of two gray vehicles and swarmed them.

Police say one man was injured when he was pushed to the ground while the other man was hurt when he ducked to avoid a thrown object.

Local perspective:

Officers said the group robbed the man who was pushed to the ground, then took off in two vehicles.

Minneapolis police searched the area for the suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

The victims were evaluated at the scene and opted to take private transportation to the hospital.