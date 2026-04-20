Minneapolis bicyclist killed during crash on Hiawatha, driver arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle he was driving killed a bicyclist in south Minneapolis early Monday morning.
Minneapolis bicyclist death arrest
What we know:
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and East 35th Street on a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a Ford Edge.
Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious man in his 50s with apparent life-threatening injuries lying in the street. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.
Police say the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Driving under the influence is also suspected to be a factor.
What's next:
MPD investigators say they are still working to determine the sequence of events that led to the crash.
The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Police Department.