Minneapolis bicyclist killed during crash on Hiawatha, driver arrested

The Brief Minneapolis police say they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that they believe killed a bicyclist during a crash in south Minneapolis. Police say around 3 a.m. the crash occurred near the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and East 35th Street. The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.



Minneapolis police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle he was driving killed a bicyclist in south Minneapolis early Monday morning.

Minneapolis bicyclist death arrest

What we know:

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and East 35th Street on a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a Ford Edge.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious man in his 50s with apparent life-threatening injuries lying in the street. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Driving under the influence is also suspected to be a factor.

What's next:

MPD investigators say they are still working to determine the sequence of events that led to the crash.