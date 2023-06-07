Minneapolis animal shelter offers free adoptions this weekend

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is waving adoption fees this weekend as a part of its "clear the shelter" event to try and help animals find their forever homes.

The adoption event will be held on Friday, June 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from 11 to 3 p.m. at the shelter located at 212 17th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Visitors will be paired with a "matchmaker" to help them find the perfect pet for their family.

The organization is waiving all adoption fees, but Minneapolis residents are still required to purchase a pet license. To adopt, you must be 18 years or older and bring a valid government-issued ID.

To see which pets are available for adoption, visit Minneapolis Animal Care & Control website here. They have dogs and cats that are waiting to find their forever home.