Minneapolis authorities urge residents not to call 911 with fireworks complaints

The Brief Fourth of July celebrations historically include fireworks displays. Minneapolis city officials said safety is top of mind ahead of the holiday. The city is especially urging people not to call 911 unless it is a real emergency.



The City of Minneapolis said it receives hundreds of 911 calls during Fourth of July celebrations, and many are not emergencies.

They are warning residents ahead of this weekend, saying they want to keep the lines open to be able to respond when real danger is present.

Keeping the community safe

Big picture view:

If you have a noise or fireworks complaint, use 311 for non-emergencies. You can use the app, text "fireworks" to 311898, or call 311 during business hours. The city notes 311 will be closed on July 4th.

Information obtained will be reviewed by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Call 911 for emergencies when there is a dangerous situation, including fireworks being pointed or shot at people or property, if they start a fire or cause smoldering, if children are using fireworks unsupervised, or if someone has a medical need.

The City of Minneapolis is also reminding people about what types of fireworks are legal in the city.

Nonexplosive ones like sparklers, cones, and snakes are permitted, while fireworks that explode or fly are not.

Another safety tip, city officials ask people to not approach others directly about their use of fireworks.