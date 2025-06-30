Minneapolis 4th of July, other events: These roads are closed this weekend

article

The Brief Routes and driving times will change due to road closures this weekend in downtown Minneapolis. Fourth of July events, Lynx and Twins games and more are expected to crowd the city. City leaders encourage extra planning and alternative transportation options.



Many large-scale events will take place this weekend in downtown Minneapolis, resulting in city leaders warning both residents and visitors of a road closure wave and added traffic.

It is expected that many routes will change, and alternative transportation options may be necessary.

Why the crowded streets this weekend?

Big picture view:

This holiday weekend will be extra busy because of Independence Day, but also because of other big events and games in Minneapolis.

Among them:

The Minneapolis Convention Center is hosting the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship from July 3-6.

The Minnesota Lynx will host three games in the span of three days, also July 3-6, at Target Center.

Target field will host three games as well for the Minnesota Twins July 4-6.

Red, White and Boom! festival and fireworks on July 4

Taste of Minnesota from July 5-6

Minneapolis road closures

Local perspective:

Outside of the jam-packed sports lineup this weekend, Minneapolis Park and Recreation will put on its Red, White & BOOM! event, which ends with fireworks.

The event will take place on the city's riverfront, resulting in the closures of Main Street, West River Parkway and the 3rd Avenue bridge. Only one lane will be open on Hennepin Avenue when crossing the Mississippi River and the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed to all walkers and bikers. Also expect limited access on 2nd Street South.

Meanwhile, the Taste of Minnesota event will result in the closures of 3rd Street South from 2nd Avenue South to Hennepin Avenue and Marquette Avenue South from 4th Street to 2nd Street South on Saturday and Sunday.

How you can prepare for the busy streets

What you can do:

Before the upcoming weekend, it's important to plan routes and consider alternative transportation options. If you are local, the city recommends walking, biking or rolling to events in lieu of adding traffic.

You can find other transportation options and tips on the city's website.