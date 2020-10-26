Mini President Trump, Melania costumes highlight Halloween at White House amid COVID safety tweaks

Trick or treat.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed costumed kids to the White House on Sunday for the annual Halloween celebration on the South Lawn with a few traditions tweaked as part of new coronavirus precautions.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump great guests on the south lawn of the White House on October 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as Expand

From a distance, the Trumps greeted hundreds of unicorns, skeletons and even a pint-sized version of themselves during the bash, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the Associated Press reports.

LA HOMEOWNER'S FIERY HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS SPARK CALLS TO POLICE, 911

In the fight against COVID-19, the trick-or-treaters — children from military families, frontline workers and others — received sweets separately while walking along a path on the South Lawn, with hand sanitizer available along the route.

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy (with Trump even placing it atop a costumed child's head last year).

Advertisement

The Trumps – who recently recovered from the coronavirus themselves – waved and complimented the costumes from a distance. The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, who happily hammed it up for the cameras when directed.

DAD MAKES EPIC 'KILLER ZOOM MEETING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR DAUGHTER

Extra precautions at the spooky soiree included social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings for guests above age 2 (as well as all White House personnel working the event) and gloves for any staffers distributing candy.

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. A military band set the mood with Halloween hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com