Miller Lite to include Christmas tree keg stand as part of holiday collection

This holiday season, beer fans will be able to pour a cold one right from their Christmas tree.

Miller Lite, owned by Molson Coors, launched its holiday collection this week and for the first time, it included a "Holiday Tree Keg Stand" filled with draft Miller Lite.

The product goes on sale Nov. 10 for $50 and can fit around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite, the company said.

It is compatible with trees up to 5 feet and will only be available in limited quantities while supplies last.

The launch of this holiday product is likely to boost sales especially as demand for Miller Lite continues.

Molson Coors reported earlier this week that the company has seen "fantastic momentum behind Miller Lite."

"We continue to believe that Miller Lite's brand positioning as the beer for people who just love the taste of a great beer is resonating really, really well," Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley told analysts during an earnings call.

Miller Lite Christmas Keg Tree Stand (Miller Lite)

What's helped, according to Hattersley, is the "marketing effectiveness for this brand" that "has meaningfully increased over the summer period to June to August."

Molson Coors' portfolio includes Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon Belgian White, and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy.

