Metro Transit to increase service on some light rail and bus routes starting Saturday

As ridership demand increases amid loosening COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, Metro Transit is extending service for some of its light rail lines and bus routes, according to the agency's spokesman.

Starting Saturday, the Blue and Green light rail lines will run daily from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and trains will run every 15 minutes. More trips will be added to the following bus routes: 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 54, 63, 68, 74, 612 and 724.

In response to COVID-19, Metro Transit started running reduced service schedules on March 25.

Safety guidelines put in place due to COVID-19 are still in effect. Riders are urged to wear face masks or coverings and rider limits will still be used to promote social distancing. On 40-foot buses, no more than 10 customers may be allowed on board and for the 60-foot buses, no more than 15 customers are allowed on.

