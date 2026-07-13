Metro Surge shootings: Feds share evidence in Renee Good, Alex Pretti killings

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties

Metro Surge shootings: Feds share evidence in Renee Good, Alex Pretti killings

By
Minneapolis ICE shooting
Updated July 13, 2026 11:33 AM CDT Published July 13, 2026 11:04 AM CDT
Feds share evidence in Metro Surge shootings
Feds share evidence in Metro Surge shootings

Feds share evidence in Metro Surge shootings

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Attorney General's Office have obtained previously withheld evidence in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis by federal officers.

The Brief

    • Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced federal officials have handed over evidence in the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Julio Sosa-Celis.
    • In addition to hard drives, prosecutors have also received physical evidence, including Good's vehicle.
    • Prosecutors are reviewing the evidence and said no charging decisions have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Federal officials have turned over hard drives containing previously withheld evidence in the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Monday.

Feds turn over evidence in Good, Pretti and Sosa-Celis cases

What we know:

The evidence transfer comes six months after the three were shot by federal officers during Operation Metro Surge. Moriarty said prosecutors have also received additional physical evidence, including Good's vehicle, after months of seeking access to materials held by federal authorities.

Moriarty said prosecutors are now reviewing the newly obtained evidence, including statements and body-worn cameras, alongside information already collected. She emphasized that no charging decisions have been made.

What they're saying:

"This analysis is ongoing. It will be thorough, fair, and complete. We are committed to seeing this through, to making a decision and being transparent about it no matter where the evidence takes us," said Moriarty in a statement.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement saying in part, "It should never have taken this long for Minnesota law enforcement to gain access to the federal government's evidence surrounding the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis. My aim has always been to ensure justice is done, and this evidence-sharing is a positive development in that essential work.

"I remain deeply troubled that the federal government spent more than half a year attempting to conceal this evidence from state investigators, and I hope this is the beginning of a major course correction on the part of the federal government."

Operation Metro Surge shootings 

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes months after Moriarty and Ellison sued the federal government, arguing prosecutors had been denied access to evidence needed to investigate the shootings of Good and Pretti, which involved federal immigration agents. 

On Jan. 7, Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross as she sat in the driver's seat of the Honda Pilot in south Minneapolis. Federal officials determined there would be no federal investigation into the shooting. Despite that, the government seized the Honda Pilot and other evidence and has refused to return the vehicle to Becca Good, Renee's partner, or allow Minnesota investigators to examine it, according to the court filing. 

Just a week later, Julio Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after federal officials claimed they were attacked following a traffic stop. The ICE agent, Christian J. Castro, was charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

The complaint alleges Castro provided false accounts of the confrontation to fellow ICE agents, medical staff and the FBI, claiming he had been attacked with a broom and shovel before firing his weapon. Prosecutors say those claims were contradicted by surveillance video, witness statements and physical evidence.

Alex Pretti was then fatally shot by two federal agents during a confrontation at the intersection of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 24. 

A ProPublica report identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents who fired shots during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. DHS would not confirm the names of the agents involved. 

The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Minneapolis ICE shootingCrime and Public Safety