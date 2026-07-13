Metro Surge shootings: Feds share evidence in Renee Good, Alex Pretti killings

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced federal officials have handed over evidence in the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Julio Sosa-Celis. In addition to hard drives, prosecutors have also received physical evidence, including Good's vehicle. Prosecutors are reviewing the evidence and said no charging decisions have been made.



Federal officials have turned over hard drives containing previously withheld evidence in the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Monday.

Feds turn over evidence in Good, Pretti and Sosa-Celis cases

What we know:

The evidence transfer comes six months after the three were shot by federal officers during Operation Metro Surge. Moriarty said prosecutors have also received additional physical evidence, including Good's vehicle, after months of seeking access to materials held by federal authorities.

Moriarty said prosecutors are now reviewing the newly obtained evidence, including statements and body-worn cameras, alongside information already collected. She emphasized that no charging decisions have been made.

What they're saying:

"This analysis is ongoing. It will be thorough, fair, and complete. We are committed to seeing this through, to making a decision and being transparent about it no matter where the evidence takes us," said Moriarty in a statement.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement saying in part, "It should never have taken this long for Minnesota law enforcement to gain access to the federal government's evidence surrounding the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis. My aim has always been to ensure justice is done, and this evidence-sharing is a positive development in that essential work.

"I remain deeply troubled that the federal government spent more than half a year attempting to conceal this evidence from state investigators, and I hope this is the beginning of a major course correction on the part of the federal government."

Operation Metro Surge shootings

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes months after Moriarty and Ellison sued the federal government, arguing prosecutors had been denied access to evidence needed to investigate the shootings of Good and Pretti, which involved federal immigration agents.

On Jan. 7, Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross as she sat in the driver's seat of the Honda Pilot in south Minneapolis. Federal officials determined there would be no federal investigation into the shooting. Despite that, the government seized the Honda Pilot and other evidence and has refused to return the vehicle to Becca Good, Renee's partner, or allow Minnesota investigators to examine it, according to the court filing.

Just a week later, Julio Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, was shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after federal officials claimed they were attacked following a traffic stop. The ICE agent, Christian J. Castro, was charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

The complaint alleges Castro provided false accounts of the confrontation to fellow ICE agents, medical staff and the FBI, claiming he had been attacked with a broom and shovel before firing his weapon. Prosecutors say those claims were contradicted by surveillance video, witness statements and physical evidence.

Alex Pretti was then fatally shot by two federal agents during a confrontation at the intersection of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 24.

A ProPublica report identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two federal agents who fired shots during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. DHS would not confirm the names of the agents involved.