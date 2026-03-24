Minnesota sues DOJ, DHS over access to evidence in Renee Good, Alex Pretti shootings

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have filed a federal lawsuit to access evidence in the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minneapolis. The lawsuit is against the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. Legal experts have said a state conviction is unlikely even if local prosecutors were to bring charges.



Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit on Tuesday over being blocked out from accessing evidence in the shootings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and Julio Sosa-Celis at the hands of federal officers in Minneapolis.

Lawsuit filed in federal court

What we know:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that her office, the state of Minnesota, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. against the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and their leaders.

The lawsuit aims to force the federal government to share evidence in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis.

Moriarty, Ellison promise to fight for accountability

What they're saying:

Speaking Tuesday, Moriarty criticized federal authorities for a lack of a transparent investigation into the shootings.

"We will not sit by and let that happen," Moriarty said. "We are prepared to fight for transparency and accountability that the federal government is desperate to avoid."

"It is unprecedented that officers, agents shoot and kill people in a community and that there isn't a thorough and transparent investigation," Moriarty said.



"The feds' choice not to share evidence with us is arbitrary, and it is capricious and has no rational basis," Ellison added.

Dig deeper:

Renee Good was shot and killed by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in January. Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection Officer Raymundo Gutierrez fired shots during Alex Pretti's deadly encounter, according to a ProPublica report.

State conviction unlikely even if lawsuit successful

Big picture view:

Legal experts have said that even if local authorities were to file state charges against the federal officers involved in the Good and Pretti shootings, it's unlikely they'd be able to prosecute the case.

In order to charge the officers locally, experts say prosecutors would have to prove the officers were acting outside the scope of their official capacities. However, federal prosecutors could bring charges against the officers, and the Department of Justice has said they have opened a civil rights probe into Alex Pretti's shooting.