Alleged ICE flight at MSP Airport seen loading possible detainees

article

The Brief A self-described "plane spotter" reported a possible ICE flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Metropolitan Airports Commission states they do not coordinate with government flights.



A self-described "plane spotter" has reported seeing a potential ICE flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Potential ICE flight spotted at MSP

What we know:

The plane spotter named Nick Benson witnessed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) trucks at the airport, with potentially 14 people being loaded onto a Global Crossing flight. Benson has observed similar activities multiple times since April.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) clarified that they do not receive advance notification of government-related flights, including those by ICE.

What they're saying:

"This plane is going to fly to Omaha, Nebraska next. I assume it's going to pick up another group of deportees there," said Benson. He noted that Alexandria, Louisiana, is a major hub for ICE air operations.

Benson mentioned that Global Crossing planes have been coming to Minneapolis regularly, even during the previous administration, but it was more transparent back then.

A representative with DHS provided the following statement to FOX 9: "ICE does not confirm or deny specific flights for operational security. However, under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE removal flights are occurring every day."

What we don't know:

The destination of the flight and the immigration status of the individuals on board remain unconfirmed.