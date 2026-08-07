Man injured after crashing motorcycle without helmet on in Morrison County
PIERZ TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man suffered "unknown injuries" after crashing his motorcycle without a helmet in Morrison County on Thursday night.
Morrison County motorcycle crash
What we know:
According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on 113th Street in Pierz Township.
The sheriff's office says that a 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road into a ditch.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries."
What we don't know:
The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.
The Source: A press release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.