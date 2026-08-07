Man injured after crashing motorcycle without helmet on in Morrison County

The Brief Authorities say a man suffered "unknown injuries" after crashing his motorcycle in Pierz Township on Thursday night. The man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the roadway before the crash. He is currently being treated at the hospital.



A man suffered "unknown injuries" after crashing his motorcycle without a helmet in Morrison County on Thursday night.

Morrison County motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on 113th Street in Pierz Township.

The sheriff's office says that a 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road into a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries."

What we don't know:

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.