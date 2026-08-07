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Man injured after crashing motorcycle without helmet on in Morrison County

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published August 7, 2026 4:12 PM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 4:12 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities say a man suffered "unknown injuries" after crashing his motorcycle in Pierz Township on Thursday night.
    • The man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the roadway before the crash.
    • He is currently being treated at the hospital.

PIERZ TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man suffered "unknown injuries" after crashing his motorcycle without a helmet in Morrison County on Thursday night. 

Morrison County motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on 113th Street in Pierz Township.

The sheriff's office says that a 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road into a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries."

What we don't know:

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown. 

The Source: A press release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office. 

Road incidentsMinnesota