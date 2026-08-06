Edina, Plymouth among Minnesota cities hit by license plate camera vandalism

The Brief Automated license plate reader cameras in Minnesota are being targeted by vandals and thieves. In Edina, three cameras were vandalized with spray paint Wednesday night and other cities have also reported cameras damaged or stolen. The cameras help police solve crimes but have sparked national debate over privacy and data storage.



Automated license plate reader cameras are being vandalized and stolen across Minnesota, raising concerns for police amid a national debate over data privacy.

Vandals target license plate reader cameras in multiple cities

What we know:

Three Flock cameras in Edina were hit with red spray paint Wednesday night, leaving visible marks on the equipment. Plymouth has also seen two cameras vandalized in the last month, with one found in pieces at the base of a pole.

What they're saying:

"It is the one thing in the past few weeks that probably takes up most of my time," said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden, noting an influx of calls from concerned residents.

The City of Plymouth has 18 ALPR cameras around town, and a half dozen other Minnesota communities are also dealing with similar vandalism and theft.

In recent weeks, several communities have reported ALPR camera vandalism or theft: Anoka County, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Prior Lake and Winona.

Police said the cameras scan license plates and snap photos of every passing vehicle, helping them track down suspects and solve crimes.

"Recovering firearms from people that are not allowed to have firearms, recovering stolen vehicles," said Fadden, citing two recent examples where the cameras were useful.

Websites and apps show users exactly where to find the cameras, potentially making them easier targets for vandals, police said.

The backstory:

Flock is the most recognized brand for these automated license plate reader cameras, but other companies like Motorola also manufacture them. The cameras have become a common tool for police departments, but their use is not without controversy.

Critics argue the cameras allow for warrantless surveillance and raise questions about how long police keep the data. State law requires police to delete the data every 60 days, but many departments only keep it for a month.

"We get rid of our data or purge that after 30 days," said Fadden.

Why you should care:

The vandalism and theft of the cameras can impact police investigations. Each camera also costs taxpayers about $3,000 per year.

The other side:

Flock responded to the recent vandalism with a statement: "Damaging public safety equipment is illegal and puts communities at risk.... When a camera is taken offline, an investigative lead can disappear, and a time-sensitive alert tied to an Amber Alert, a missing-person case or a violent crime suspect on the move may never reach the officers who need it."