Mendota Heights remembers Scott Patrick sacrifice 10 years later

A community paused to remember a fallen hero, ten years later.



It was on this day a decade ago that Mendota Heights police officer Scott Patrick was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop.

On Tuesday, friends, family and former colleagues gathered to honor Patrick during a moving tribute at the very spot where he died.

"This is sacred ground," said former Mendota Heights Mayor Neil Garlock. "It means a lot to all of us."

Garlock wore the badge with officer Patrick and was eventually elected Mendota Heights Mayor.

"I remember that day, there was a feeling of everybody that we were so vulnerable," he said.

Garlock organizes a vigil for his dear friend and former neighbor every year on July 30 at the West St. Paul intersection of Smith Avenue and Dodd Road where Patrick was shot shortly after stepping out of his squad – punctuating the event with a moment of silence at the very moment Patrick was killed at 12:20pm.

This year, a decade later, was especially poignant.

"Lord, we are deeply thankful for the bravery and unwavering commitment that defined his life," Pastor Randy Swenson said during a prayer to memorialize Patrick. "He answered the call to protect and serve with a heart full of courage and a spirit of selflessness. Each day, he faced uncertainty with resolve, driven by a profound dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of others."

In the crowd on Tuesday, along the road now named in his honor, were officer Patrick’s widow and family members, as well as members of the Mendota Heights Police Department.

There has been a total staffing turnover in the decade since the shooting, but they came to honor Patrick’s sacrifice with a message to never forget.

"Courage does not mean that you do not get afraid," said Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko during his remarks. "Courage means that you do not let fear stop you. Scott never let fear stop him."

The Smith and Dodd intersection is about to undergo a major facelift, but Garlock announced that even though it will look different moving forward, a permanent memorial for Scott Patrick will be installed shortly after construction is completed.