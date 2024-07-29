Mendota Heights' Officer Scott Patrick remembered 10 years after death

The city of Mendota Heights will pause to remember a fallen hero on Tuesday, July 30.

10 years ago, police officer Scott Patrick was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop. The community he served for nearly two decades has changed since that day, but those who knew him well vow never to forget his sacrifice.



John Larrive still recalls every agonizing detail of the worst day in his law enforcement career.

"I can remember what the weather was like, everything," Larrive told FOX 9.

On July 30, 2014, Larrive’s long-time partner, officer Patrick was gunned down in the line of duty.

Patrick had made a seemingly routine, mid-day traffic stop at the Smith Avenue and Dodd Road intersection in West St. Paul. He had barely stepped out of his squad when the driver, a career felon and fugitive, opened fire from behind the wheel.

"Gut wrenching," explained Larrive. "It is just not the same anymore. And I think anyone that is a survivor would probably have the same feeling."

Larrive, who retired at the end of June, was the very last officer at the Mendota Heights Police Department to wear the badge with Scott Patrick.

"Those are the worst calls that I have received in the past, and we hope we do not receive them in the future," said current Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy about the emergency calls that an officer is down.

Chief McCarthy, who is now steering the department through a full staffing turnover in just under 10 years, recognizes the importance of keeping officer Patrick’s memory alive.

"It is a reflection of Scott, who doesn't get to speak for himself anymore," she said.

McCarthy was not with the department when Patrick was killed, but grew up in and around Mendota Heights. She returned home to help the agency through a traumatic period, having experienced the on-duty death of an officer while with the Lino Lakes Police Department.

"After Scott was murdered, and I saw what the department was going through, I thought I might have a unique perspective or just a similar perspective," said McCarthy. "It was certainly something that drew me back."

Since Patrick’s death, at least six other law enforcement officers have been killed by gunfire in Minnesota, including three this year.



"It always brings you back to Smith and Dodd," said former Mendota Heights Police Officer and city Mayor Neil Garlock. "I do not care if it is in California or wherever, it is going to bring me back to Smith and Dodd."

Garlock worked with Patrick on the police force, and still maintains the memorial where his friend died at the intersection.

"I call it sacred ground," Garlock said.

Across the city, you will find memorial benches, granite tributes and, 10 years later, a void that will never disappear.

"It is certainly about Scott, but not just Scott. It is important for all our officers to see how much the community supports them when we are doing this job correctly, and so that we behave in a way that always brings honor to fallen officers," said McCarthy.

The chief has authorized her entire department to attend a somber memorial planned for noon on Tuesday at the Smith and Dodd intersection to honor officer Patrick’s service and sacrifice at the very moment his life was taken.