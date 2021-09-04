Memorial set up for teens killed in Maplewood crash that followed chase

article

A memorial now stands at the site where two teens were killed after deputies say a stolen car sped off from an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Maplewood on Friday.

Mourners on Saturday identified one of the boys as 14-year-old Marcoz Paramo. A GoFundMe posted Saturday identifies the other person killed as a teen as well.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the boys were in a vehicle that had been reported stolen when deputies attempted the traffic stop in Maplewood. Investigators say, rather than stopping, the driver sped away.

Deputies say the driver had pulled out of sight, about two miles away, when the car crashed near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The driver ran away on foot along with two other people who were arrested.

The boys who were killed were found inside the vehicle with serious injuries and were later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.