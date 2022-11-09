Medicaid fraud totaling $5.4 million nets 16th guilty conviction

A Bloomington man pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud marks the 16th felony conviction resulting from two Medicaid fraud conspiracies totaling more than $5.4 million in fraudulent billing.

According to court documents, Abdirahman Yonis, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in a $1.4 million Medicaid fraud conspiracy during his time as a mental health practitioner who worked with Minnesota Multicultural Counseling Clinic – a clinic with offices in St. Paul, Brooklyn Park and Roseville.

As part of the scheme, Yonis and his co-conspirators knowingly prepared and signed client progress notes for mental health services, as well as, related interpreter verification forms, that weren’t actually rendered. He also submitted claims to the Minnesota Medicaid program for reimbursement of mental health services, and the related interpretation of those services. The false and fraudulent claims resulted in the Medicaid program paying more than $1.4 million for services that never occurred.

In 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office charged two cases that involved more than $5.4 million in fraudulent Medicaid billing for mental health services. Since that time, 15 defendants have pleaded guilty, one has been convicted at trial, and three remain fugitives from law enforcement, according to a press announcement.

The convicted defendants will be required to pay restitution to the Medicaid program for the amounts paid out on their fraudulent billing practices.