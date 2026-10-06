Measles in Wisconsin: 10 confirmed cases in Chippewa County

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms 10 new measles cases in Chippewa County. The total number of confirmed measles cases in Wisconsin now sits at 243. Cases in Chippewa County are not related to the measles outbreak occurring in southwestern Wisconsin.



Health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed 10 new cases of measles in Chippewa County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 243 as of Oct. 2.

Confirmed measles cases in Chippewa County continuing to grow

By the numbers:

Wisconsin health officials shared that the number of confirmed measles cases has grown from just one case in Chippewa County on Sept. 29 to 10 cases as of Oct. 2.

Similarly, confirmed cases in Marathon County have grown from three cases to five. Officials state that none of the cases in either Chippewa or Marathon County are related to the current measles outbreak occurring in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, and Vernon Counties - which have now grown to 220 total confirmed cases.

Instead, the Chippewa and Marathon County measles cases are being attributed to out of state travel, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Measles symptoms

Dig deeper:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Who is at risk?

Big picture view:

Wisconsin health officials say that those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don't know their vaccination status. Unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults are at highest risk of serious disease from measles.

What you can do:

If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms. Officials urge all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.