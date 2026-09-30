Measles in Wisconsin: Outbreak now has over 200 confirmed cases in Southwest Wisconsin

The Brief The measles outbreak affecting counties in southwestern Wisconsin has now surpassed 200 confirmed cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The total number of confirmed measles cases now sits at 202 in the outbreak affecting Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, and Vernon counties. Four new cases were also confirmed today in Marathon and Chippewa county that officials believe is unrelated to the outbreak.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that the number of confirmed cases of measles in southwestern Wisconsin has now surpassed 200 as of Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Over 200 measles cases confirmed in Wisconsin

What we know:

Wisconsin health officials shared that the measles outbreak affecting Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, and Vernon counties in southwestern Wisconsin has now surpassed 200 confirmed cases.

Officials also stated that four new cases were confirmed in northern Wisconsin that are believed to be related to out-of-state travel and are not related to the ongoing cases in southwestern Wisconsin.

By the numbers:

There are now 202 confirmed cases of measles in the outbreak affecting southwestern Minnesota counties.

Health officials announced that three cases of measles were confirmed in Marathon County on Wednesday and one new case was confirmed in Chippewa County.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 214 cases of measles across all of Wisconsin in 2026.

Symptoms of measles

Dig deeper:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (pink eye)

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Who is at risk?

Big picture view:

Wisconsin health officials say that those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don't know their vaccination status. Unvaccinated young children and other non-immune adults are at highest risk of serious disease from measles. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

Officials urge all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.