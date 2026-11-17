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The Brief International health officials ended the United States' measles elimination status after data showed the virus circulating for at least 12 months. As of Nov. 13, the U.S. had 5,412 confirmed measles cases this year, according to the CDC. CDC data for the 2025-26 school year shows Midwest kindergarten vaccination rates below the 95% level needed for herd immunity.



International health officials have pulled the United States’ measles-free status.

U.S. loses measles elimination status

Big picture view:

The Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the World Health Organization, decided to end America's measles elimination status on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after reviewing data that shows the virus has been circulating in the country for at least 12 months.

2026 has been the worst year for measles cases in the United States since 1991.

As of Nov. 13, there were 5,412 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That’s more than twice as many cases as the previous year.

Vaccination rates in the Midwest

By the numbers:

Nationally, 92.4% of kindergartners have taken the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. That’s according to the CDC.

That’s lower than the 95% coverage needed for herd immunity that can prevent outbreaks.

Below are the MMR vaccination rates for kindergartners in the Midwest for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the CDC.

North Dakota: 88.5%

South Dakota: 89.3%

Nebraska: 92%

Minnesota: 85.7%

Iowa: 88.9%

Missouri: 89.5%

Wisconsin: 85.1%

Illinois: 92.8%

Michigan: 90.9%

Indiana: 90.9%

Ohio: 88.1%

The CDC noted that during the 2025-2026 school year, vaccination coverage for kindergartners decreased for all reported vaccines.