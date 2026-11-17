Measles vaccination rates: Where does your state rank?
WASHINGTON D.C. - International health officials have pulled the United States’ measles-free status.
U.S. loses measles elimination status
Big picture view:
The Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the World Health Organization, decided to end America's measles elimination status on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after reviewing data that shows the virus has been circulating in the country for at least 12 months.
2026 has been the worst year for measles cases in the United States since 1991.
As of Nov. 13, there were 5,412 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That’s more than twice as many cases as the previous year.
Vaccination rates in the Midwest
By the numbers:
Nationally, 92.4% of kindergartners have taken the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. That’s according to the CDC.
That’s lower than the 95% coverage needed for herd immunity that can prevent outbreaks.
Below are the MMR vaccination rates for kindergartners in the Midwest for the 2025-2026 school year, according to the CDC.
- North Dakota: 88.5%
- South Dakota: 89.3%
- Nebraska: 92%
- Minnesota: 85.7%
- Iowa: 88.9%
- Missouri: 89.5%
- Wisconsin: 85.1%
- Illinois: 92.8%
- Michigan: 90.9%
- Indiana: 90.9%
- Ohio: 88.1%
The CDC noted that during the 2025-2026 school year, vaccination coverage for kindergartners decreased for all reported vaccines.
The Source: This story was written using data from the Centers for Disease Control and a statement from the Pan American Health Organization. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.