The Brief A Twin Cities youth hockey team saved the National Anthem at a tournament in Fargo over the weekend. The Minnetonka girls 12-and-under team was standing at attention when the sound system at the rink went out. A player started singing, and others joined in. The moment was captured on video.



A Twin Cities youth hockey team came to the rescue over the weekend in Fargo when the sound system at the arena went out for the National Anthem.

Minnetonka hockey team saves National Anthem

The backstory:

A Minnetonka girls 12-and-under hockey team was set to play in a tournament over the weekend in Fargo, North Dakota. Both teams were standing on their lines for the National Anthem, when the sound system went out.

Rather than just stand there or move on, one Minnetonka player started singing the anthem. It didn’t take long for the rest of the team to join in.

The other side:

Then, the opposing team started singing.

A parent, James Guy, captured the moment all on video and said it was spontaneous.

We hear too many horror stories about the youth sports world now. This was a feel-good moment that cleanses the pallet.