The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has reached an agreement allowing a massive merger between Allina Health and California-based Sutter Health to move forward. Sutter Health has agreed to invest $2.15 billion in Allina Health over five years as part of an agreement with Minnesota's attorney general. The merger would combine two major nonprofit healthcare systems, creating one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the country.



An oversight agreement forged by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will clear the way for a massive healthcare merger between California-based Sutter Health and Allina Health in Minnesota.

On Monday, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the tenets of the agreement that includes billions of dollars in investments and protections for hospital services and employees.

New agreement

What we know:

On Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office had completed its review of a proposed merger between Sutter Health and Allina Health. Under Minnesota law, Ellison is required to review major health care transactions.

As part of the new agreement, Ellison says his office has agreed not to take legal action to block the merger, as long as the health care systems abide by the terms of the deal.

Dig deeper:

As part of the agreement, Ellison says, Sutter Health has agreed to invest $2.15 billion in Allina Health over five years, including at least $150 million to strengthen rural healthcare.

Under the agreement, Sutter also agrees to avoid significant reductions in core healthcare services at Allina's seven rural Minnesota hospitals and across Allina's Minnesota system for five years. However, if cuts are made, the health system is required to explain the changes to the attorney general. Under the agreement, a "material" reduction in services is defined as a cut of more than 10%.

Sutter will bring on Allina employees in good standing and meet Sutter's "hiring criteria" when the deal closes. Sutter also agrees to offer those employees "comparable compensation and benefits."

The other side:

It should be noted that when Sutter and Allina first announced plans for a merger, they pledged investments into the Midwest healthcare system that would total more than $2 billion.

Details on merger

Big picture view:

Allina Health currently operates 12 hospital campuses and more than 60 primary care clinics across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Under the terms of the merger, Allina would become Sutter's Upper Midwest Division and make it one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the country.

Allina Health says it has suffered nearly $1 billion in operating losses over the past five years, including an estimated loss of more than $150 million in 2026.

The backstory:

In March, Sutter and Allina announced they had signed a letter of intent for a merger.

Under the deal with the attorney general's office, Sutter says they will officially close the transaction on Jan. 1, 2027.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Sutter Health said in part: "From the beginning, our vision has been grounded in a simple yet powerful belief: people across Minnesota and western Wisconsin deserve a sustainable health system that provides access to high-quality, affordable health care when and where they need it. With our combined capabilities and more than $2 billion in investment, we will expand access to care, improve affordability, enhance care team and patient experiences and accelerate high-impact research and innovation."