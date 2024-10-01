Amid measles outbreak in MN, health officials issue new vaccination guidance

The Minnesota Department of Health is issuing new guidance on vaccinations as measles cases continue to rise across the state.

What are they saying?

The health department is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible. The new guidance allows for kids to get their second measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as soon as a month after the first dose.

Dr. Liz Placzek of Children’s Minnesota emphasizes the severity of the situation, saying, "We have been dealing with this for a long period of time, particularly because of the long incubation period of measles."

The measles outbreak, which started in May, accelerated throughout August. While there hasn’t been a new case since mid-September, pediatricians remain cautious.

"People who are potentially exposed to measles can develop symptoms up to 21 days afterward. So it’s really hard to say when we’re in the midst of the outbreak when it could end or if we’re close to the end," said Dr. Placzek.

Context

To date, there have been 51 confirmed measles cases in Minnesota this year, with 50 of those affecting unvaccinated children. Additionally, there have been 8 unrelated cases stemming from travel exposure.

The majority of the 51 outbreak cases (45) occurred in Hennepin County, while Anoka, Ramsey, and Dakota counties had also seen cases of the disease.

Of the total cases, 24 were in children aged 1 to 5, while 22 were in children aged 5 to 19.

What to know

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is typically given at age 1 while the second comes at around age 4. However, amid the outbreak, new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health recommends that the second dose can now be administered sooner – just 28 days after the first dose.

"You can get that second dose 28 days after that first initial dose, so kids are fully protected sooner," Dr. Placzek explained.

The biggest issue doctors are facing with the measles outbreak is fear of the immunization. Dr. Placzek encourages parents not to hesitate to talk with their doctor about fears, saying, "The biggest thing is to just ask the question. Don't feel like you’re going to be judged by your pediatrician. Come in and ask us—we’re open to having these questions all day, every day."

Twelve children have been hospitalized during the measles outbreak. The health department says cases are high, especially among Minnesota's Somali-American population. But anyone who is not vaccinated or fully vaccinated remains at risk.