Minnesota measles cases reach 29 infections this year

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 29 measles cases have been detected in the state.

Out of the 29 cases reported in Minnesota during the year 2024, 17 have not been linked to travel outside the United States.

Seven cases reportedly came from exposure that happened outside the U.S., while five happened within the U.S. but were linked to an imported case.

There were 22 cases reported two weeks ago.

Health officials stress the importance of immunization in order to prevent getting measles.

How can I identify measles?

The department says measles cases typically come with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes that are followed by a rash, which typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

If those symptoms develop, MDH says you should call your health provider first before going to a clinic to prevent exposing others to the disease.

What can you do to protect your kids?

The best way to protect children and yourself from measles is through vaccination.

Children should receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months to 15 months, and again between ages 4 and 6. You can check the vaccination status of yourself and your kids online.

The data was collected from the Minnesota Department of Health and can be found here.