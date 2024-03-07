McCoy’s Public House in St. Louis Park is closing after 20 years

article

McCoy’s Public House in St. Louis Park announced on Thursday it will close at the end of the month.

In a press release, the restaurant said its owner, Marty Collins, had been looking for a partner in the business but has since decided to close.

The full statement from McCoy’s Public House reads:

"We want to thank our dedicated staff who have made all of this possible. While this is sad news, we should all celebrate a very solid run. The industry certainly has its highs and lows. Today’s challenges keep growing. Marty was hopeful he could find a partner to join his efforts in revitalizing the space or the concept, but time has run out. We are closing McCoy’s knowing we gave it our all and we had a lot of fun in the process. Our regulars have been our lifeblood, we will miss them tremendously. We are very proud of what we have done here, and we leave knowing we made an impact on the Saint Louis Park Community," said Collins in a prepared statement.

Located at 3801 Grand Way, the restaurant opened in 2003 by Marty Collins and his late father, Tom Collins.

The restaurant is planning to go out with a bang with a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 15-17 and an "Irish Wake" on March 29-30 to give people a chance to say goodbye after 20 years.

"My hope is that people come out and celebrate what we accomplished at McCoy’s and give it one last farewell," Collins said.