Let's a-go? Recall for sticky acceleration pedal – in this Mario Kart racer

JAKKS Pacific recalled about 17,500 of its Mario Kart ride-on racer cars after learning the battery-operated toy could cause a crash if the acceleration pedal is clogged with debris.

The alert, which was issued Thursday, involves the Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer that is red, white and blue in color with the letter "M" in the center of a white circle on the front.

The manufacturing codes affected by the recall are: 1752VE01, 1782VE01, 1952VE01, 2242VE01, 2352VE01, 2852VE01 and 0583VE01. The codes can be found underneath the vehicle at the bottom of a blue panel.

The company said the versions currently being sold in stores and online are not included in the recall.

The recall was issued after the company received 65 reports of the acceleration pedal sticking because of debris clogging the area. In 15 of those incidents, the toys crashed into permanent structures.

Only one crash involved an injury and it was a chafed hand, according to the recall.

The toys impacted include seven different manufacturing codes, which can be found underneath the toy at the bottom of the blue panel. (Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The impacted ride-on toys were sold online and in stores at Target, Walmart, Entertainment Earth and Nebraska Furniture Market, and only online at Amazon, Macy's and Game Stop.

They were available from October 2022 through January 2024 for about $400.

Those who own the toy have been advised to stop using it immediately and to contact JAKKS Pacific at 855-602-5464 for a free repair kit, which includes a placement pedal and installation instructions.

