Marijuana in Minnesota: Red Lake Nation opening mobile dispensary

The Red Lake Nation, which opened Minnesota's first recreational marijuana dispensary on Aug. 1, will now be selling cannabis from a mobile dispensary.

Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong told FOX 9 they will use a mobile dispensary, kind of like a food truck but for marijuana, to occasionally provide Native Care products on Red Lake Tribal land in Thief River Falls and Warroad.

The mobile dispensary will launch in Thief River Falls at the Sawyer Brown concert on Sept. 2 on their land adjacent to the Seven Clans Casino.

Strong says they're still figuring out the security aspect, but the mobile dispensary will be on their land and they plan to have more security than at the dispensary, which is a more controlled setting.