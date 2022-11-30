Mariah Carey is spreading the Christmas cheer with the 'ultimate holiday experience' for two guests in NYC

Mariah Carey has been associated with the holiday season for many years after the growing popularity of her 1994 hit Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas is You." Now, Carey is opening up her NYC penthouse to two lucky guests this Christmas season for the "ultimate holiday experience."

Carey's Christmas experience is in collaboration with booking.com. Starting on Dec. 14, fans will be able to book the experience on a first-come, first-served basis for a stay from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19.

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and yours truly is beyond excited and here for the moments! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with an all-out holiday experience in my hometown, New York City!," says a note from Carey on the listing.

FILE - Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15, 2019 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

The price of the experience is $20.19, which pays tribute to the year that "All I Want for Christmas is You" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

One lucky duo will get Carey's NYC experience which includes a photoshoot at her NYC penthouse and a stay at the Plaza Hotel for three nights.

According to the listing on booking.com, the pair will also get a cocktail hour and professional photoshoot on Carey's rooftop terrace, a three-night stay at The Plaza and all transportation included.

FILE - Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City. ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The winners will also get tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, a signed copy of her new book "The Christmas Princess" and a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Other things included in the prize are a private-guided tour at Top of the Rock, VIP ice skating experience, tickets to the Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes and dinner reservations at Carey's favorite spots including Mr. Chow and Nobu.

