Maplewood shooting: Man found dead inside apartment, another man arrested in Illinois
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and another man has been arrested in Rock Island, Illinois, after a shooting in Maplewood.
Fatal Maplewood shooting
What we know:
Maplewood police say they responded to a report of gunshots just after 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, at 1510 County Road B East.
Officers say they found bullet holes in two apartment units and discovered a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside one of the units. The man died despite life-saving efforts.
Suspect apprehended:
Law enforcement officials say they arrested a man in Rock Island, Illinois, around 11 a.m. Friday in connection to the shooting.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared and officials say the shooting is still being investigated.
The Source: This story uses information from the Maplewood Police Department.