Expand / Collapse search

Maplewood shooting: Man found dead inside apartment, another man arrested in Illinois

By
Published  April 24, 2026 3:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Maplewood police found a 41-year-old man shot and killed in an apartment unit entryway on Thursday night.
    • Law enforcement then arrested a man Friday morning in Rock Island, Illinois.
    • The shooting is still being investigated.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and another man has been arrested in Rock Island, Illinois, after a shooting in Maplewood.

Fatal Maplewood shooting

What we know:

Maplewood police say they responded to a report of gunshots just after 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, at 1510 County Road B East.

Officers say they found bullet holes in two apartment units and discovered a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside one of the units. The man died despite life-saving efforts.

Suspect apprehended:

Law enforcement officials say they arrested a man in Rock Island, Illinois, around 11 a.m. Friday in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared and officials say the shooting is still being investigated.

The Source: This story uses information from the Maplewood Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMaplewood