Maplewood City Council reviews plan to demolish Myth Live nightclub to make way for apartments

The Maplewood City Council reviewed plans on Monday to demolish the Myth Live concert venue to make way for an apartment building.

According to the plans, the current nightclub near Maplewood Mall off Southlawn Drive would be knocked down and replaced with a four-story apartment building with 237 "market rate" units.

Monday night, the council approved a plan to allow the developer access to $6.5 million in tax increment financing. But, now, the council will have to decide on whether to allow the developer to go forward with the demolition.

The council is expected to make that decision by the end of the year.

For the time being, Myth Live is still operating, with concerts planned for Tuesday night and beyond.