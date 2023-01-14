Mankato authorities ask for help finding missing woman

article

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian woman, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato, according to a news release.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Law enforcement said she was wearing a red jacket, black pants and black converse shoes.

Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information about Gimenez is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.